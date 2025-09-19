SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Lowered by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPLG opened at $77.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

