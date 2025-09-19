Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $BJAN Shares Sold by Cypress Financial Planning LLC

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

BATS:BJAN opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $51.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

