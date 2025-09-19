Cypress Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $14,103,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 890,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 184,865 shares during the period. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,589,000. Collier Financial increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,316.6% during the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 716,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $47.16 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.