Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,185 shares in the company, valued at $264,497,146.20. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $513.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.12. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.34 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,234.35, a PEG ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after acquiring an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,941,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,407,000 after acquiring an additional 201,994 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

