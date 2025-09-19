Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

