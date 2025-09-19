Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 1.3% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.60 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.12, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $3,010,717.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,994.60. The trade was a 60.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,279 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

