Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $47.75 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.67.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

