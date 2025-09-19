The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.75.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. The trade was a 21.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

