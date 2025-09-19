Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 2.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

