J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J. Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of J. Sainsbury stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J. Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $18.27.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

