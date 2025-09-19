The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 3.5%

HAIN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.