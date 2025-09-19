Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 562.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

