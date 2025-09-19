Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Canada raised Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.28.

Shares of DPM opened at C$30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.50. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$12.30 and a one year high of C$30.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

