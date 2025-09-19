iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.82. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

