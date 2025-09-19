Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 61,367 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $25.01.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

