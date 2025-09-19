ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ Shares Purchased by PMV Capital Advisers LLC

PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for about 2.8% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,964,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.44. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.