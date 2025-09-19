Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT at $44.06

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.4211.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $40.45 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

