HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.7692.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,579.25. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

