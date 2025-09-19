First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$26.97, with a volume of 2723554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FM. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.80 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.03.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett purchased 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,307.84. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 8,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.82, for a total value of C$185,640.70. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

