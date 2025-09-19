GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.4286.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $198.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:GDDY opened at $146.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.51 and its 200-day moving average is $169.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $132.51 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $988,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 412,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $169,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 253,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,067,210.91. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.