Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.89 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.65%.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

