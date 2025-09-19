Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.42 and last traded at $241.86, with a volume of 458625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

