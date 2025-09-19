ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.87 and last traded at $133.08, with a volume of 2321816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.38.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 254.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the period. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at $356,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

