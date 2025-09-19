iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $465.05 and last traded at $463.36, with a volume of 788287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

