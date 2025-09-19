ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.51 and last traded at $109.90, with a volume of 1043059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,531,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $461,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,524,000. Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,677,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,073,000.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.