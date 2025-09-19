Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $13.81 on Friday. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.