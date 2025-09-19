Eric Sprink Sells 5,000 Shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 5,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $551,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,432,895.74. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 229.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 521.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCB. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

