Eric Sprink Sells 5,000 Shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 5,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $551,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,432,895.74. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Coastal Financial Stock Performance
CCB stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $118.00.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CCB. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCB
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
