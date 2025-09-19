Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $313.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $313.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

