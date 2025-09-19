Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.4% in the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 105,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 100.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,789 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 112,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.95.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.eBay’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $7,082,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $666,714.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at $22,788,151.96. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,937,977. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.