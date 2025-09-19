Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $18.03 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.9% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $780.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,922 shares of company stock valued at $196,412,792 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.