Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 40,170 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rubrik Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of RBRK opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 667,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,610,000 after buying an additional 418,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 44,373 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robocap Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

