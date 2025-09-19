Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 40,170 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. This trade represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rubrik Stock Up 5.6%
Shares of RBRK opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
