New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Director Purchases $1,043,437.98 in Stock

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Klinsky purchased 106,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,370,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,746,981.46. This represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 1.5%

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.80. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $83.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 23.27%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NMFC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 14.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,764,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after acquiring an additional 346,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 105,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 950,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 138,123 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 68.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 290,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 36.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,518 shares in the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

