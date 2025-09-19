Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 213,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 177,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,131.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,131.0 days.

Qt Group Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QTGPF opened at $54.74 on Friday. Qt Group Oyj has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86.

About Qt Group Oyj

Qt Group Oyj offers cross-platform solutions for the software development lifecycle in Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. The company offers Qt Design Studio, a UI composition tool that turns design visions into functional products; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for software development; Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development; Qt Quality Assurance tool, which allows user to perform cross-technology/device GUI testing, code coverage analysis of test framework, static code analysis, and checking of the compliance of software architecture; Qt Digital Advertising Platform that enables users to create a new revenue stream for product by serving ads to interactive UI application built on the platform; and Qt Insight, an analytics solution to provide real customer insights on the usage of application or device.

