David Sherry Sells 11,746 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 11,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total value of $1,363,005.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 347,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,373,565.12. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Sherry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, David Sherry sold 1,499 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,218.11.
- On Monday, July 21st, David Sherry sold 1,509 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $172,644.69.
- On Thursday, June 26th, David Sherry sold 16,630 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,740,329.50.
ServiceTitan Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of -21.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.
About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
