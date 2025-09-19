David Sherry Sells 11,746 Shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 11,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total value of $1,363,005.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 347,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,373,565.12. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, David Sherry sold 1,499 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,218.11.

On Monday, July 21st, David Sherry sold 1,509 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $172,644.69.

On Thursday, June 26th, David Sherry sold 16,630 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,740,329.50.

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $117.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of -21.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

TTAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

