Australian Finance Group (ASX:AFG) Insider Malcolm Watkins Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Watkins sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.56, for a total transaction of A$1,279,500.00.

Australian Finance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Australian Finance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Australian Finance Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 202.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 7th. Australian Finance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Australian Finance Group

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage broking business in Australia. It operates in two segments: Aggregation and AFG Home Loans. The company is involved in the mortgage origination and management of home and commercial loans, and consumer asset finance; and distribution of own branded home loan products.

