Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,690,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 1,374,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,414.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,414.4 days.

Shares of PMMAF opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. Puma has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Puma in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

