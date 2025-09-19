Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $3.36 on Friday. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Scor had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

