Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Down 1.1%

OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Metso Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.31.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.