Richard Widdicombe Sells 100,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Widdicombe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 599,047 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,985.05. This trade represents a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $788.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.05. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 58.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 349,168 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 290.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 383,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 285,425 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 69.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 526,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 216,019 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 163,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,078.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 128,927 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

