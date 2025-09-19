Richard Widdicombe Sells 100,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Widdicombe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 599,047 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,985.05. This trade represents a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Heritage Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $788.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.05. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.12 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRTG
About Heritage Insurance
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Insurance
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.