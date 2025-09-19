Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) CFO Kirsten Spears Sells 4,821 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CFO Kirsten Spears sold 4,821 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.38, for a total transaction of $1,737,391.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 320,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,619,994.64. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AVGO opened at $345.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.64 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

