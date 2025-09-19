Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Expands By 20.6%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,200,200 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 995,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.9 days.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.8%

OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

