Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 10,000 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,340.75. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:BBW opened at $74.21 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $75.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 41.14%. The business had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.8% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.