Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,992 Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 513,009 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,531,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 323,849 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,005,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 272,665 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FESM opened at $36.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.22.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

