6,382 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,777,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.94.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

