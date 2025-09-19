Worth Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,280,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.03 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

