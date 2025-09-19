Worth Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 201.4% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

