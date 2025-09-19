FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF $BUFR Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,317,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,805,000 after purchasing an additional 361,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,530,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 151,279 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 840,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 99,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 140.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 257,440 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BUFR opened at $33.28 on Friday. FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

