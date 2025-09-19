Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust $FXB

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Separately, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at $299,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Performance

FXB stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $116.74 and a 12-month high of $132.44.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.