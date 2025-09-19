Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $227.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average of $192.50. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $227.32.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.