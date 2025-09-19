Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XAR opened at $227.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.87 and a 200 day moving average of $192.50. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $227.32.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
