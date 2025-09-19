CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.23.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $502.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

